PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Tops $0.0049 on Exchanges

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 19th. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $77.03 million and approximately $250,378.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012199 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000059 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000684 BTC.

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 15,722,783,189 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

