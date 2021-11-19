Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $14,630,990.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PLTR opened at $21.50 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.63 and a beta of 6.32.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 67.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352,359 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 64.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049,327 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,665,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655,402 shares in the last quarter. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.