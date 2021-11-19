Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Insider Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $13,839,090.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.50. The company had a trading volume of 50,782,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,796,695. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.63 and a beta of 6.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.99. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 289.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,680,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281,593 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 426.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,399,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5,285.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,027,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,919,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655,402 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 64.7% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,681,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,049,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

