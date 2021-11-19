Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Mizuho raised Panasonic from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCRFY opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.00. Panasonic has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

Panasonic Company Profile

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, Industrial Solutions, and Others. The Appliances segment provides consumer electronics such as flat panels televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, video equipment, rice cookers, and vacuum cleaners.

