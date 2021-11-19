Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Reaches $2.74

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for $2.74 or 0.00004711 BTC on exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $1.16 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.44 or 0.00048967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00227177 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007328 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00090570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

