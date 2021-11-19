Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,716,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,066 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 4.51% of Par Pacific worth $45,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 253.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 18.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PARR shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Par Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

In related news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 16,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $246,350.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 285,768 shares of company stock worth $4,502,491. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PARR opened at $14.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $866.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.53.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 5.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

