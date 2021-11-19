PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAR TECHNOLOGY CORP. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, and services microprocessor- based transaction processing systems for the restaurant and industrial market-places, Corneal Topography systems for measuring the true topography of the eye and vision inspection systems for the food-processing industry (Commercial Segment). Co. is also engaged in the design and implementation of advanced-technology computer software systems, for the Department of Defense and other Government agencies (Government Segment). “

Shares of PAR opened at $64.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 4.90. PAR Technology has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $90.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.64 and its 200-day moving average is $65.51.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PAR Technology by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

