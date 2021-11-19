Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Grows Position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,446,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,615 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $48,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in Stellantis by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stellantis by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on STLA. Erste Group initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Stellantis Company Profile

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

