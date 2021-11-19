Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $50.47 Million Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 616,749 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $50,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,530,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,598,155,000 after buying an additional 503,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,822,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $803,765,000 after buying an additional 72,296 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Trimble by 4.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,661,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $707,640,000 after buying an additional 405,333 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trimble by 87.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $430,294,000 after buying an additional 2,448,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 72.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after buying an additional 2,048,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

TRMB stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.46. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

In related news, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total transaction of $4,738,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $322,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,800,666. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

