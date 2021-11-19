Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $52.23 Million Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,417,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,555 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.76% of Alcoa worth $52,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Point Capital LP bought a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alcoa by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Alcoa in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Alcoa by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter.

AA stock opened at $47.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 2.41. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Alcoa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.30%.

Alcoa announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.94 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alcoa from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $8,052,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

