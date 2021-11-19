Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NYSE PAX traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $18.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,233. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. Patria Investments has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $23.28.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.
About Patria Investments
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
