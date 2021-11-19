Patrick McMahon Purchases 48 Shares of C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) Stock

C&C Group plc (LON:CCR) insider Patrick McMahon acquired 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 252 ($3.29) per share, for a total transaction of £120.96 ($158.04).

Patrick McMahon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get C&C Group alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Patrick McMahon purchased 53 shares of C&C Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 230 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of £121.90 ($159.26).

Shares of C&C Group stock opened at GBX 245.40 ($3.21) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 244.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 250.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. C&C Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 202.80 ($2.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 325.60 ($4.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £964.15 million and a P/E ratio of -15.15.

CCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of C&C Group to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of C&C Group from GBX 297 ($3.88) to GBX 299 ($3.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

C&C Group Company Profile

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for C&C Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&C Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.