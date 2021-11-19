Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading Down 8.6%

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s share price fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34. 271,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,292,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTEN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $357.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.03 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.31% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,358,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 353,026 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 610,646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 335.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 65,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

