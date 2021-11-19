PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its holdings in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.13.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,273. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $200.50 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.57 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $235.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.04.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

