PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Cut by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 0.8% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PayPal were worth $34,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after acquiring an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the first quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 355.8% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares during the period. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $1,262,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $200.50 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.57 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.13.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,114 shares of company stock worth $8,227,273 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

