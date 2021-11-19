PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Shares Down 6.7%

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) dropped 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.48 and last traded at $14.52. Approximately 55,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,485,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

PBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.87) earnings per share. Analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,683,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,550,000 after buying an additional 708,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in PBF Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,973,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,899,000 after buying an additional 137,027 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 12.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,998,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,181,000 after purchasing an additional 434,152 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PBF Energy by 28.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,827,000 after purchasing an additional 272,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

