PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stake Lessened by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) by 13.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 4.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 17.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 16.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNXN. TheStreet upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

CNXN stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.91 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.72.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $178,009.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 58.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

