PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PDF Solutions, Inc.’s comprehensive technologies and services enable semiconductor companies to improve yield and performance of manufactured integrated circuits by providing infrastructure to integrate the design and manufacturing processes. They believe that their solutions can significantly improve a semiconductor company’s time to market, the rate at which yield improves and product profitability. “

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of PDF Solutions stock opened at $32.58 on Thursday. PDF Solutions has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.90.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 46.30% and a negative return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $29.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PDF Solutions will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $99,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 3.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in PDF Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PDF Solutions by 70.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in PDF Solutions by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in PDF Solutions by 8.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.87% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PDF Solutions (PDFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.