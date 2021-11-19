Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.84 Million

Brokerages expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will announce sales of $216.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $218.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $214.82 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $74.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 192.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full-year sales of $700.82 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $696.30 million to $704.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 56.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 210.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PEB shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

In other news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $495,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,146 shares of company stock worth $523,844. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 30.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 44,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,087. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -1.44%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

