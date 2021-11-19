Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Jet2 (LON:JET2)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Jet2 (LON:JET2) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on the stock.

JET2 has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an under review rating on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

LON:JET2 opened at GBX 1,052 ($13.74) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.26 billion and a PE ratio of -7.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,234.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,265.81. Jet2 has a 1-year low of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.73, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

