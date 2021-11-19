PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Issues Earnings Results

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 83.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ PFLT opened at $13.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $511.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.64%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.05%.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.37% of the company’s stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

