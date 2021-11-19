PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. PennantPark Investment reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 189.39% and a return on equity of 5.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on PNNT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

PNNT stock opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PennantPark Investment has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Ares Management LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 21.5% in the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,415,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,654,000 after buying an additional 780,285 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $4,376,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in PennantPark Investment by 1,442.0% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 628,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,271,000 after purchasing an additional 587,519 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

