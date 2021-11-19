PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $7.50 price objective on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.84% from the company’s current price.

PNNT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised PennantPark Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of PNNT opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. PennantPark Investment has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $470.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 21.5% during the third quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,415,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,654,000 after buying an additional 780,285 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $4,376,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennantPark Investment by 1,442.0% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 628,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 587,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the third quarter worth about $2,983,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment during the second quarter worth about $2,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.83% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

