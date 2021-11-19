Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $4.70 Million Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 400.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 42.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 290.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

MPW stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.48.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 116.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

