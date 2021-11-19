Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Lowers Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 1.4% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Facebook were worth $11,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,047,713 shares of company stock worth $716,605,170. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.00.

Shares of FB stock opened at $342.44 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $952.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $339.62 and its 200 day moving average is $343.52.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

