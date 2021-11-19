Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $187,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 81.6% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 47,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PFE opened at $52.05 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Truist started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

