Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Raises Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities makes up 1.0% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,231,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,639,577,000 after purchasing an additional 134,703 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,304,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,985,140,000 after acquiring an additional 438,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,536,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,768,000 after acquiring an additional 234,970 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,580,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,565 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,965,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $916,141,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVB stock opened at $246.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $230.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.96. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.84 and a 12 month high of $246.34. The company has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.97%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total transaction of $336,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.81.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

