PepperLime Health Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:PEPLU) Quiet Period To Expire on November 24th

PepperLime Health Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PEPLU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 24th. PepperLime Health Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During PepperLime Health Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:PEPLU opened at $9.99 on Friday. PepperLime Health Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

