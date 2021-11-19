PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.9% of S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

PepsiCo stock opened at $163.42 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.63. The company has a market cap of $225.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

