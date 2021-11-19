Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 97,433.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,778 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Perficient were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Perficient by 227.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Perficient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Perficient by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 892 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Perficient by 1,590.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,690 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

Shares of PRFT opened at $146.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.49, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.03. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. Perficient’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

