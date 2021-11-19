Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 target price on the food distribution company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PFGC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut shares of Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.11.

PFGC stock opened at $44.23 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.03, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,134 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 162.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,524,435 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $70,824,000 after acquiring an additional 944,138 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 38,394 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 29,098 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Performance Food Group by 1,261.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 365,609 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 338,758 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 440.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,209 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 783.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,663 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 57,340 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Performance Food Group (PFGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.