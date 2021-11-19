Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $186.41

Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €186.41 ($219.31) and traded as high as €214.10 ($251.88). Pernod Ricard shares last traded at €211.10 ($248.35), with a volume of 391,221 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RI. Barclays set a €233.00 ($274.12) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €196.00 ($230.59) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €206.83 ($243.33).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €196.92 and its 200 day moving average is €186.68.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

