Perpetual Protocol Price Reaches $15.02 on Exchanges (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Perpetual Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.03 billion and $43.71 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $15.02 or 0.00025925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Perpetual Protocol alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.67 or 0.00227265 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00090823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

Perpetual Protocol (CRYPTO:PERP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,700,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Perpetual Protocol is perp.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Perpetual Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Perpetual Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Perpetual Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.