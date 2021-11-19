Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.510-$-0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.20 million-$20.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.39 million.Personalis also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.510-$-1.490 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Personalis from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Personalis from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Personalis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Personalis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.90.

PSNL traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.37. 504,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,329. Personalis has a fifty-two week low of $15.25 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $688.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40). Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Personalis news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,933,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,152 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $66,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,213. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 97.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Personalis by 14.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Personalis by 72.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Personalis by 133.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the period. 68.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

