Peter Aggersbjerg Sells 600 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) insider Peter Aggersbjerg sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.52, for a total value of $718,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,544.12 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,033.40 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,475.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,433.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,690,041,000 after purchasing an additional 143,231 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,518,000 after buying an additional 70,243 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,133,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 524,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $726,749,000 after buying an additional 56,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $528,963,000 after buying an additional 52,825 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,396.60.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

