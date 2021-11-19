Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 555 ($7.25) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PETS. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 523.13 ($6.83).

Shares of PETS stock opened at GBX 465.40 ($6.08) on Wednesday. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 488.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 796.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

