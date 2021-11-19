Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $288.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

