Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,107 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after buying an additional 9,156,521 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after buying an additional 7,654,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,933 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 845,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,966,461. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.52 and a 200 day moving average of $42.93. The company has a market capitalization of $290.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

