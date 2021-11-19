Phoneum (PHT) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last week, Phoneum has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $500,573.84 and $58,590.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00049000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.67 or 0.00227265 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007160 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00090823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

PHT is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,807,164,198 coins. The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

