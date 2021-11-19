Phoneum Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PHT)

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 18th. During the last week, Phoneum has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Phoneum has a market capitalization of $567,086.62 and approximately $83,390.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00046870 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $124.49 or 0.00218229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.28 or 0.00088135 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,796,010,786 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum . The official website for Phoneum is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

