Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Phunware Inc. provides cloud platform for mobile. It offers software, solutions, data and services for brands. Phunware Inc., formerly known as Stellar Acquisition III Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Phunware alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PHUN. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Phunware from $2.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of PHUN stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. Phunware has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $339.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Phunware had a negative net margin of 363.83% and a negative return on equity of 283.10%. The business had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phunware will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Phunware by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 52,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Phunware by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 250,499 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Phunware by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 123,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 43,438 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phunware (PHUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.