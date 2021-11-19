PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 58.6% from the October 14th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

PGP stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $11.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGP. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.4% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

