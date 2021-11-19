PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 38,700 shares, a decline of 63.5% from the October 14th total of 105,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth $134,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 19.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 185.9% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 45,984 shares during the period. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 5.6% in the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period.

Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.00. The stock had a trading volume of 149,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,764. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $13.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average is $12.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.0814 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%.

About PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

