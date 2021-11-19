PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Trading Up 0%

Shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) were up 0% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.24 and last traded at $56.21. Approximately 25,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 49,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.19.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.62.

Get PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUNI. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 46.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.0% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.