PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Update

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the October 14th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:PNI traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.36. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,224. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,111,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 99,029 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 9.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 220,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 18.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.