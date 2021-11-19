Pinduoduo (PDD) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 26th. Analysts expect Pinduoduo to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD opened at $85.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.92. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $74.12 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pinduoduo stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PDD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.45.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

