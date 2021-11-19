Piper Sandler Comments on Cboe Global Markets, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Cboe Global Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.05 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.53 EPS.

CBOE has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $129.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.06. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $84.65 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 45.93%.

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,470 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,871,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,236,000 after purchasing an additional 434,077 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,155,000 after purchasing an additional 320,508 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter valued at $37,158,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,302.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,247,000 after purchasing an additional 279,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

