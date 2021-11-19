Piper Sandler Comments on McAfee Corp.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of McAfee in a research note issued on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Owens now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for McAfee’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MCFE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

Shares of McAfee stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. McAfee has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $32.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $25.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. McAfee’s payout ratio is 11.44%.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 6,473,440 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $140,538,382.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of McAfee stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 400.0% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of McAfee by 158.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

