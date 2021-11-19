Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $189.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.29. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $90.62 and a 1-year high of $189.98.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 4,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $644,411.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.85, for a total transaction of $1,383,049.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,582,902.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,738,981. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

