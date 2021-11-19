Piper Sandler Trims Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Target Price to $3.27

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $3.27 in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Metromile’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Metromile from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of MILE opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. Metromile has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $20.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.31.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Metromile will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MILE. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the first quarter worth about $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

